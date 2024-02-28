Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $109.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

