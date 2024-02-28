Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $10.29 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings of $10.29 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

CAH opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

