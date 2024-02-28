Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $128,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

