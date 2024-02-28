Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 918,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.