Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 12,649 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,480,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,382. The company has a market capitalization of $324.43 billion, a PE ratio of 921.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

