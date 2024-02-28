Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $766,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 113.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 590,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

