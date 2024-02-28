Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.59 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 402.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $5.98 on Wednesday, hitting $334.76. 734,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,432. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

