Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. The company had a trading volume of 405,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,216. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

View Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.