Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $240.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $240.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

