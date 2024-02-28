Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 10,192 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.38. The stock had a trading volume of 171,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,073. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

