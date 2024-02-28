Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 1,798,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,828,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.