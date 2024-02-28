Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 8,086 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 276,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. 526,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,792. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

