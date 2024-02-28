Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 2,260 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,555. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $156.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

