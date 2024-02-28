California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fiserv worth $111,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. 353,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

