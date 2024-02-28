California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $140,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 487,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,190. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

