California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 83,018 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,018 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PayPal worth $99,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,883,180. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.