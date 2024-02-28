California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,625 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $100,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.04. 122,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.50 and its 200 day moving average is $260.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

