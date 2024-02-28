California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,842 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $81,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,547. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.11 and its 200 day moving average is $355.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

