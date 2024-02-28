California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 103,366 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $135,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,933,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.