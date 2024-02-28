California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of AON worth $105,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,041,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AON by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in AON by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

