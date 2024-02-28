California State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.20 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 244,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $78,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

F traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 8,391,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,501,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.