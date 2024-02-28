California State Teachers Retirement System Has $114.56 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $114,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.84. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

