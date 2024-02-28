California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $94,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

APD stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 211,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,958. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

