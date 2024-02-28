California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
California Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CRC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 639,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
