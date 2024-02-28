Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.00

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.22), with a volume of 77446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.98. The stock has a market cap of £69.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

