C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 4.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $182,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 552,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,104. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.