BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.