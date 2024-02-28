BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Shares of BWXT traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 749,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,489. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

