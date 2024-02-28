BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of greater than $2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

BWXT stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

