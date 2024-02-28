Bunzl plc (BNZL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50.10 on July 2nd

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.10 ($0.64) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bunzl Trading Down 1.8 %

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,127 ($39.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,204.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,012.30. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,306 ($41.93). The company has a market capitalization of £10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,196.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.91).

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.