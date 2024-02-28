Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Down 9.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Shares of BMBL traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 3,769,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,171. Bumble has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bumble by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after buying an additional 1,235,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.