Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.27.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.