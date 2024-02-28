BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
