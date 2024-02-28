Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.77

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.77 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 46680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

