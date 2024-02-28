Brokers Set Expectations for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

