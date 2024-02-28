Brokers Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

TSE SPB opened at C$9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.84. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$11.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

