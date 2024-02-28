Brokers Offer Predictions for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.30 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.