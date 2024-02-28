Brokers Offer Predictions for Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

