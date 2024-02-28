Brokers Offer Predictions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock valued at $240,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

