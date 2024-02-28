Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

RWT opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of $695.72 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 509,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

