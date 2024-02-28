Brokers Issue Forecasts for GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GlycoMimetics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLYC opened at $3.02 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

