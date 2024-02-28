Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Target Price at GBX 4,559

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,559 ($57.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.44) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,021.46). 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,647 ($58.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,754.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,420.96. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,980 ($63.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

