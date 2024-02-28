Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) PT at $53.90

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

