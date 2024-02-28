Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $64.75

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,291 shares of company stock worth $24,975,772 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

