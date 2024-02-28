Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Target Price at C$28.15

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

About AutoCanada

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.79. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$29.95.

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.