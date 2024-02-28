Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Target Price at $237.40

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

AppFolio stock opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7,993.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

