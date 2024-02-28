British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,647.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 152.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 511,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. 2,469,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,990. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

