Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

