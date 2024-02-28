Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
