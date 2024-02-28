Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $63.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. Braze has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,649.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

