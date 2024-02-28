Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2831 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Brambles Stock Performance

Brambles stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

